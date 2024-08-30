Andy Fillmore to officially resign as MP ahead of Halifax mayoral campaign

Halifax MP Andy Fillmore is officially resigning from federal politics this week ahead of his planned mayoral campaign.

According to a news release from Fillmore, the politician will resign from his position on Saturday after nine years in federal politics. He will officially start his campaign for the mayor’s office on Tuesday.

The nomination period for the upcoming municipal election will be open until Sept. 9. The list of official candidates will be announced on Sept. 11.

The election is scheduled for Oct. 19.

