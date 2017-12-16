

CTV Atlantic





A 21-year-old Port Hakwesbury man has been charged after a hit-and-run incident in Port Hawkesbury.

RCMP say they received a call around 7:40 p.m. Thursday of a man struck by a vehicle in a shopping centre parking lot. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

The police arrested the driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Forest Douglas Baker of Port Hawkesbury.

Baker was charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Bodily Harm, Assault with a Weapon, Uttering Threats, Failing to Remain at the Scene, and Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

Baker is currently in police custody and will appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Monday, Dec. 18.

The victim, a 26-year-old Poart Hawkesbury man, sustained minor injuries and was treated by EHS.