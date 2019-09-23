

The storm has passed, but now the bills are rolling in.

Hurricane Dorian's destruction was widespread and expensive.

"I had to have the mast put back on the house and that cost $1,500," said Oulton.

Dorian's unbudgeted and unexpected expenses are making life hard for some.

"I had to spend money on propane for the barbeque, gas for a generator, and then I had $900 in electrical bills to have the power mast and power meter base replaced on the side of my house," said Johnny Case of Kingston, N.S.

For the residents who haven't gotten their bills yet, the financial anxiety is real.

"I'm really worried about the cost of getting the electrician to come because that was an expense I didn't expect," said Pat Harding of Halifax.

"It pulled the power off my house and so I had to call an electrician because we're responsible to get the power."

Even those who escaped without damage are on the hook for cleanup.

Approximately 1,400 Nova Scotia Power employees worked day and night to reconnect electricity.

The federal government sent an estimated 450 military members to help and the municipality set up emergency shelters and staff were deployed to clear streets littered with debris

"What was unique about this storm, from a financial perspective is the massive amount of damage across the entire region that we sustained," said HRM spokesman Brendan Elliott. "At this stage, we have about $700,000 worth of work, but it's still early days, we're still out there doing our recovery, so it's fair to say that number will increase."

Then there's the crumpled crane still hanging over a Halifax building.

The province announced last week, it will take on the liability for the removal and has hired two companies to advance the project. And while there's no dollar figure attached, if something goes wrong, taxpayers will foot the bill.

Both the provincial and municipal governments are still tallying Dorian's total cost to taxpayers. The finance minister is expecting to be able to provide some numbers in December's provincial budget update.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Amy Stoodley.