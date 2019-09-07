Team coverage: Cleanup underway after Dorian lashes the Maritimes
Neighbours with chainsaws were on hand to help cut a tree on Kline Street in Halifax on Sept. 8, 2019, after Dorian swept through the region. (Amy Stoodley/CTV Atlantic)
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, September 7, 2019 1:40PM ADT
Last Updated Sunday, September 8, 2019 7:50PM ADT
Maritimers are cleaning up and assessing the damage after Hurricane Dorian blew through the region. CTV Atlantic is on the ground to bring you the latest information.
Reading on an app? Tap here for full experience.