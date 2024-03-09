Power restored in much of N.S. after unexpected outages

Thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers were without electricity Saturday morning as scattered outages hit across the province unexpectedly.

Most of the outages have since been resolved, according to the province's power uitility.

As of 12:30 p.m., NS Power is reporting 17 outages affecting around 9,000 people, with that number rapidly declining.

On a post to the social media X, formerly Twitter, NS Power says the outage was due to an interruption in the transmission line that was going to New Brunswick, which required their team to interrupt power to people in various parts of the province.

An interruption in the transmission line going to New Brunswick has required our team to interrupt power to our customers in various parts of the province. We are working as quickly as possible to restore power, and apologize for the inconvenience!https://t.co/PVhDq5Ieyb — Nova Scotia Power (@nspowerinc) March 9, 2024

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.