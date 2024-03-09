ATLANTIC
    Power restored in much of N.S. after unexpected outages

    The Nova Scotia Power headquarters is seen in Halifax on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan) The Nova Scotia Power headquarters is seen in Halifax on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
    Thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers were without electricity Saturday morning as scattered outages hit across the province unexpectedly.

    Most of the outages have since been resolved, according to the province's power uitility. 

    As of 12:30 p.m., NS Power is reporting 17 outages affecting around 9,000 people, with that number rapidly declining. 

    On a post to the social media X, formerly Twitter, NS Power says the outage was due to an interruption in the transmission line that was going to New Brunswick, which required their team to interrupt power to people in various parts of the province.

