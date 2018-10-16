

CTV Atlantic





Powerful winds have prompted power outages and school closures, disrupted ferry service, and caused damage across Atlantic Canada as an intense weather system moves through the region.

Nova Scotia Power was reporting 241 active outages affecting 10,570 customers across the province as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The power outages have forced several schools in Cape Breton to close early for the day. Pleasant Bay School dismissed students at 10:45 a.m. while the Strait Area Education Recreation Centre and Tamarac Education Centre dismissed students at 12:30 p.m.

Boularderie Elementary School dismissed students at 11 a.m. Classes are cancelled for schools north of Smokey, including Cape Smokey, Cabot, and North Highlands. Buses began returning students at 11 a.m.

Shubenacadie District Elementary and Hants East Rural High School began early dismissals at 12:40 p.m. Students at Bible Hill Consolidated, Bible Hill Junior High, and Redcliffe Middle School began dismissing at 1:15 p.m. Cobequid District Elementary began early dismissal at 1:15 p.m.

Scotsburn Elementary School and West Pictou Consolidated began dismissing students at 1:15 p.m.

River Hebert District will begin dismissing students at 1:30 p.m.

Dalhousie University's Agricultural Campus in Bible Hill, N.S. closed early due to a power outage. Afternoon classes are cancelled.

The Nova Scotia Community College was also forced to close its Strait Area Campus.

In New Brunswick, roughly 17,180 customers across the province were without power as of 1 p.m.

Forest Hill Elementary School in Fredericton closed at 11:45 a.m. due to an outage while Connaught Street School closed at 12:15 p.m. Royal Road School closed at 1 p.m. while Nashwaaksis Middle School will close at 1:45 p.m.

Maritime Electric was also reporting scattered outages affecting 12,275 customers across Prince Edward Island as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Schools in the Montague, Three Oaks, and Westisle families of schools on Prince Edward Island dismissed students at 12:30 p.m. West Kent Elementary is closing at 1:30 p.m.

The windy weather is also causing travel disruptions across Atlantic Canada. The Confederation Bridge has restricted high-sided vehicles from crossing the span due to high winds.

Marine Atlantic cancelled all ferry crossings between North Sydney, N.S. and Port aux Basques, N.L. Tuesday morning. The 11:45 p.m. ferry scheduled to depart Port aux Basques Tuesday evening is instead scheduled to depart Wednesday at 11:45 a.m. The 11:45 p.m. ferry scheduled to depart North Sydney Tuesday evening will depart when the weather permits.

Northumberland Ferries has cancelled all crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island Tuesday.

The powerful winds have also caused some damage in the region. The fence at the Fredericton Raceway blew down Tuesday morning, along with some trees in the Halifax area.

Wind has just blown the Fredericton Raceway fence down @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/XPAtDAa8ng — Nick Moore (@NickMooreCTV) October 16, 2018

Gust of wind at our station, power’s out and we have a new view of the Capital Exhibit centre: @CTVAtlantic #fredericton pic.twitter.com/MGsDUE0t2P — Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) October 16, 2018

There are 14,160 reported outages according to NB Power. #fredericton pic.twitter.com/MyZvQqmkfy — Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) October 16, 2018

If you were headed to @downtownfred this afternoon, be advised that several downtown Fredericton retailers are closed due to the power outage.#nbpoweroutage #fton @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/PMcpDZ1l1w — Jessica Ng (@jessicangCTV) October 16, 2018

This tree in wentworth park was no match for the wind, that has really picked up in the Sydney area afternoon. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/IJHU8pkLM6 — Kyle Moore (@KyleMooreCTV) October 16, 2018