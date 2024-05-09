ATLANTIC
    • Man charged for allegedly driving stolen vehicle into Halifax police cruiser

    A Halifax Regional Police car is pictured in an undated file image. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic) A Halifax Regional Police car is pictured in an undated file image. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic)
    A 31-year-old man is facing assault and dangerous driving charges after he allegedly steered a stolen vehicle into a Halifax Regional Police car Thursday morning.

    According to a news release from police, officers responded to a report of a vehicle driving dangerously on Hammonds Plains Road around 6:25 a.m. The vehicle had been reported stolen earlier that day.

    Police say they found the vehicle, at which point the driver allegedly collided with a marked cruiser in the opposite lane, severely damaging both cars.

    There were no reported injuries.

    Travis Blanchard was scheduled to appear in court Thursday to face charges of:

    • assaulting a peace officer with a weapon
    • motor vehicle theft
    • dangerous operation of a conveyance
    • possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
    • four counts of failure to comply with conditions of a court order

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

