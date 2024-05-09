Man charged for allegedly driving stolen vehicle into Halifax police cruiser

A 31-year-old man is facing assault and dangerous driving charges after he allegedly steered a stolen vehicle into a Halifax Regional Police car Thursday morning.

According to a news release from police, officers responded to a report of a vehicle driving dangerously on Hammonds Plains Road around 6:25 a.m. The vehicle had been reported stolen earlier that day.

Police say they found the vehicle, at which point the driver allegedly collided with a marked cruiser in the opposite lane, severely damaging both cars.

There were no reported injuries.

Travis Blanchard was scheduled to appear in court Thursday to face charges of:

assaulting a peace officer with a weapon

motor vehicle theft

dangerous operation of a conveyance

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

four counts of failure to comply with conditions of a court order

