Pride flag allegedly set on fire at Halifax-area high school

The RCMP has been called in to investigate a possible hate crime at a Halifax-area school after a pride flag was reportedly taken down and set on fire.

“The allegation was that a flag was torn down from the inside of the school and brought outside and damaged. We were informed that it was a pride flag,” says Sgt. Andrew Joyce of the Nova Scotia RCMP.

The alleged incident happened Friday afternoon at Bayview High School in Upper Tantallon.

Sgt. Andrew Joyce says there is no description yet of those involved but adds that since the event took place during school hours, there should be a number of people who witnessed the incident.

“Basically in circumstances as this, the investigator would of course consider a hate motivation being involved in this incident,” Sgt. Joyce says.

School principal Dunovan Kalberlah sent a message to parents about the flag burning.

“This act is unacceptable, and I am deeply troubled by what happened,” the message reads. “The students involved will receive appropriate consequences according to the provincial code of conduct policy.”

Halifax Regional Centre for Education communications officer Lindsey Bunin says they are aware of the situation, calling it a blatant act of discrimination and that they are committed to ensuring all students have a safe and inclusive learning environment.

“When harm is done, we know it is important to educate those involved and to repair and restore relationships,” says Bunin. “HRCE’s Diversity Team will be at the school next week to speak with students and give them an opportunity to share their concerns and collaborate on potential solutions.”

“Fortunately, it’s not something we see a lot. It’s certainly concerning,” adds Sgt. Joyce.

The investigation at this time is underway, but no one has been arrested and no charges have been laid.

Bunin says parents or guardians should reach out to the school’s principal if they have any further concerns about the incident.

