Prince Edward Island and federal governments funding agricultural resiliency

The federal and Prince Edward Island governments are spending more than $1.3 million to strengthen the province’s agricultural industry through the Agriculture Resiliency Program.

The Agriculture Resiliency Program was created to proactively prepare the industry for new threats arising in a changing climate, according to a news release from the province.

The program will consist of three funding streams.

Agriculture Resiliency Research Sub-Program

Extreme Weather Preparedness Sub-Program

Producer Wellness Sub-Program

The funding will be made available through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP), Agri-Food Canada and the PEI Department of Agriculture. It includes funding for research and support for efforts that address the effects of extreme climate. The release said it’s also necessary for the industry to have necessary mental health supports.

The Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP) is a five-year, $3.5 billion agreement between the federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen Canada’s agricultural sectors.