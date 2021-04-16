Advertisement
Prince Edward Island to get two dozen additional affordable housing units
Published Friday, April 16, 2021 9:03AM ADT
HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island has announced 24 affordable housing units will be available for families in the province.
The province says it's partnering with the Canadian Mental Health Association of P.E.I. and Habitat for Humanity P.E.I. to build the units.
The mental health organization will receive $2-million to create the 20-unit apartment complex in Charlottetown.
Habitat for Humanity will receive just over $1-million to build four detached homes in Summerside.