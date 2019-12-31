HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a man with multiple weapons-related offences following a driving incident in Dartmouth on Friday afternoon.

On Friday, at around 3:30 p.m., police responded to a weapons call that stemmed from an earlier driving incident involving two vehicles travelling from Victoria Road to Woodland Avenue in Dartmouth.

Police say that following the incident, the two vehicles continued to travel outbound toward Highway 118. Both vehicles came to a stop on the roadway just before the Dartmouth Crossing exit after the male driver of one of the vehicles pointed what was believed to be a firearm at the two male occupants of the second vehicle.

Police say the passenger exited the second vehicle and exchanged words with the driver who pointed the firearm. The driver who pointed the firearm then left the area and continued driving outbound on Highway 118.

Police, alongside Halifax Regional Police K9 team, located the man and his vehicle at a gas station in the 3100 block of Hemlock Road in Fall River.

Officers searched the vehicle and seized a sawed-off rifle, ammunition and a replica handgun. The driver, 24-year-old, Cale Dominic Wournell of Dartmouth, was arrested without incident.

On Monday, Wournell appeared in Dartmouth Provincial Court to face multiple charges including careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in a vehicle, possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm, and uttering threats to cause death.