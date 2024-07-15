ATLANTIC
    • Prince Edward Island to introduce new commercial driver training program

    A transport truck is seen in a side view mirror - File Image (CTV News) A transport truck is seen in a side view mirror - File Image (CTV News)
    Prince Edward Island will introduce new mandatory training for Class 1 commercial drivers on Aug. 5.

    Class 1 applicants in the province will need to pass the new mandatory entry-level training (MELT) program as a prerequisite for licensing. In a press release, the province said the program will include in-depth training to safely operate commercial trucks under various road and weather conditions.

    Prince Edward Island’s minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Ernie Hudson, said the new entry-level training will take road safety to the next level.

    “PEI’s commercial truck drivers do a tremendous job keeping our economy rolling, delivering essential goods to Islanders, and doing their part keeping our roads safe for everyone,” Hudson said.

    The province will deliver the MELT program through provincially licensed commercial driver training schools. The government said it could cover up to 70 per cent of training fees for eligible participants to help remove potential barriers to employment and support participant training.

    Prince Edward Island joins eight other provinces and territories with mandatory, entry-level, driver training. Their program aligns with the standards in other Canadian jurisdictions.

    The National Safety Code introduced mandatory training standards for Class 1 drivers in 2020. The code requires applicants to complete 112 hours of training. The MELT program in P.E.I. will require 240 hours and will focus of safe operating practices in the province’s unique conditions.

    The president and CEO of SFX Transport said the mandatory training is welcome.

    “Increasing our road safety is important for our employees and everyone else on the road,” Keith said.

    Participants in P.E.I.’s MELT program will also be trained to detect and report human trafficking incidents.

    PEI’s MELT program includes:

    • in-classroom learning
    • in-yard practical learning
    • in-cab/behind the wheel and highway driving
    • air-brake training

    Available training funds

    • The driving schools set their own fees.
    • The province may fund up to 70 per cent of training fees for eligible participants.
    • Contact SkillsPEI to discuss eligibility for funding supports with a case manager.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

