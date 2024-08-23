'I love coming out this way': Dallas Smith says performing on East Coast is one-of-a-kind experience

A popular country concert in New Brunswick is expected to attract thousands of fans to Dieppe this weekend.

The third edition of the YQM Country Fest started Thursday afternoon. Headlining this year’s concert is Bailey Zimmerman, Jason Aldean and Luke Combs.

Canadian country singer Dallas Smith was scheduled to hit the stage Thursday night. He says when playing in the Maritimes, a great, receptive crowd can always be expected.

“They love live music out here. To be quite honest, it doesn’t really replicate anywhere else in Canada, so I love coming out this way,” said Smith during an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Katie Kelly.

Smith says the YQM Country Fest is one of many festivals he’s been keeping himself busy with throughout the summer.

“Which is good. I love the touring-in-the-tour-bus thing, but being gone for five weeks with kids, this is better. Go home for like Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and back to work,” he said.

Occasionally, Smith says his family will tag along for the ride.

“But this trip I dropped them off in Edmonton and they went and visited with my in-laws. So yeah, they’re out doing that and I came out here to party with you guys.”

Smith released a self-titled album in October 2023, marking his fifth studio album.

“It’s just 12 songs and we’re playing a handful of them tonight and reception of the new record has been fantastic,” he said Thursday before the show.

He also just released an acoustic version of his latest album.

“We did that in Nashville maybe a month ago, or six weeks ago,” he said. “But it was nice to finally get it edited up and wrapped up and ready to release.”

Recently, Smith opened up for Motley Crue with his first band “Default.”

“It was great. I had a blast. We play six to eight shows a year with those guys, the rock festivals across Canada. And it’s funny. With that opening for Motley Crue, my bass player in that band, Dave Benedict, he brought his yearbook to the show and opened up the yearbook to his photo and it has the writing underneath, the quotes,” he told Kelly during the interview.

“And it had a lot of stuff on there but one of them was opening up for Motley Crue. It was pretty cool to see that happen for him.”

The YQM Country Fest continues Friday and Saturday this weekend and tickets can be purchased online.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.