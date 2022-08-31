Prince Edward Island welcomes Canada Games flag aboard navy tall ship

There was a celebratory mood on the Charlottetown waterfront Wednesday, where the province officially welcomed the Canada Games flag.

It sailed all the way from Ontario aboard with HMCS Oriole, to mark Prince Edward Island’s chance to host the upcoming winter games.

It was a long journey, travelling from this year’s summer games host, the Niagara region of Ontario.

The Royal Canadian navy tall ship served as a special courier for the Canada Games flag.

These games have been five years in the making, since the province first launched its bid.

“With the handing over of flag here in Charlottetown, it now feels we’re in a 4x100 relay race,” said Wayne Carew, 2023 Canada Winter Games co-chair. “We’ve now just been handed off that last baton and we’re sprinting towards the finish line.”

A handful of winter athletes were on-hand for the ceremony Wednesday, including four dual athletes fresh off competing in the summer games earlier in August.

“I’m excited,” said Mia Martell, who plays both soccer and ringette. “Going to the Canada Games this summer prepared me and got me looking forward to the winter games, so I’m definitely excited and ready to represent P.E.I. again.”

“It’s the best of the best in each of the provinces,” said Andrea Carron, an athlete who competes in both softball and ringette. “It’s a proud feeling to be able to play against these other athletes and show what you’re capable of.”

Typically, the Canada Games are held every other year, alternating between winter and summer.

After just competing in the summer games away, Island athletes will now be in front of a home crowd.

“Just having people come and be in the rink with us,” said Carron. “Would be really exciting to hear them cheers us on.”

Martell can’t disagree.

“I think just being able to have all my friends and family come watch,” said Martell. “Ringette is at the rink I learned and grew up playing ringette in, so having that happen there is really exciting.”

For now, the athletes are focused on practising ahead of the games to make their home province proud this winter.