Prince Edward Island welcomes Canada Games flag aboard navy tall ship

Ministers Tassi and Jaczek swap roles in Trudeau cabinet shuffle

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reassigned ministers Filomena Tassi and Helena Jaczek in a small internal cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall on Wednesday. The slight reworking of the Liberals' front bench was made to accommodate a request from Tassi to spend more time in Southern Ontario for family reasons.

  • Uber takes another swing at operating in Victoria, Kelowna

    Uber is once again applying to operate in the Vancouver Island and Kelowna regions, less than a year after its most recent application was denied by the B.C. Passenger Transportation Board (PTB). In December, the PTB said that while Uber had proven to be a competent service provider, the board did not think there was enough demand in the areas it was hoping to expand to – and that the taxi industry needed more time to fairly recover from the pandemic in those re goons.

    The Uber logo is seen in front of protesting taxi drivers at the Montreal courthouse, on Feb. 2, 2016. (Ryan Remiorz / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

  • 'Who took our dad away': Family seeks answers 1 year after man murdered in Victoria

    It's been one year since a Victoria man was found murdered inside his mother's home in the Rockland area, and his family members are still looking for answers about his death. Jeremy Gordaneer, 49, was found suffering from critical wounds inside the Carberry Gardens home on Aug. 31, 2021. Police and paramedics were called to the home around 5 a.m. and tried to treat his injuries, but he died at the scene.