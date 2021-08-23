HALIFAX -- Anyone interested in attending a Halifax Wanderers soccer game this season will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 rapid test in order to hit the stands.

In a news release on Monday, the organization says beginning with their next home game on Sept. 3, all employees, event staff, media and fans aged 12 and older will need to provide the necessary proof in order to gain entry into the stadium.

They added negative COVID-19 rapid test results must be recorded within 24 hours of kick-off.

Derek Martin, the president and founder of the Wanderers, says the new policy will ensure the grounds remain a safe gathering place for the community, while respecting everyone's right to personal choice.

"Our club’s mission has always been to make our community stronger through sport and at this point, we feel this decision is important both pragmatically and symbolically as our community continues to work through the challenges and risks presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Martin. "Together we will find our way forward."

The requirement will continue for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Further details about the new protocols is expected to be released in the coming days.