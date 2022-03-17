Province rejects findings calling for release of factors behind N.S. youth jail riot
Nova Scotia's Justice Department is rejecting a ruling by the provincial information commissioner that documents about a 2016 riot at a youth detention facility should be made public.
The Canadian Press had asked under the province's freedom of information for recommendations the department made after five staff members were injured in the Sept. 4, 2016, melee at the Waterville youth detention facility.
Backlogs at the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner meant it took more than five years for the commissioner to decide in The Canadian Press's favour last month.
But on March 11, the government advised it would not follow the commissioner's recommendations. Under the province's access to information system, which the current Progressive Conservative government has promised to reform, the only avenue to appeal the government's refusal is before the Nova Scotia Supreme Court.
Information and privacy commissioner Tricia Ralph's Feb. 15 decision says the Department of Justice didn't provide sufficient support for its claim that releasing the requested information would harm the security of the facility or the privacy of those involved.
Ralph wrote that the department was refusing to release information about the risk of violence in the facility, concerns the employees' union raised and the department's response to those concerns, as well as an investigation report.
She said the department "did not establish a reasonable basis for believing that danger or harm would result from disclosure."
In its response, the Justice Department said the requested information needs to remain secret because it would provide details about security practices at the facility.
"The security practices included in the severed information are used to protect the health and safety of the staff and individuals in custody," the letter rejecting the commissioner's findings said.
The Department of Justice added that blacking out the names of those involved would not adequately protect the young people's right not to be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, because there could be other identifying information.
Under the province's freedom of information system, if the provincial government rejects the commissioner's findings, the applicant faces a potentially costly and lengthy court process to enforce the decisions.
Progressive Conservative Premier Tim Houston, who in opposition was often critical of the former Liberal government for its refusal to release documents, committed in last summer's election campaign to giving the commissioner the power to make orders rather than recommendations.That would force the public agency to contest a decision from the commissioner it disagreed with rather than putting the onus on citizens.
However, the timeline for the promised change is unclear, other than it is expected to occur within the government's four-year mandate. And the new government also hasn't made a commitment to increase staffing at the commissioner's office to help deal with a backlog of review cases.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The search for survivors in Mariupol theatre blown apart by airstrike
Rescuers searched for survivors Thursday in the ruins of a theatre blown apart by a Russian airstrike in the besieged city of Mariupol, while scores of Ukrainians across the country were killed in ferocious urban attacks on a school, a hostel and other sites.
What to know about Canada's travel rules as of April 1
Federal officials have announced that fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as of April 1. However, other travel rules, such as being fully vaccinated to board federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation, still apply.
All signs suggest COVID-19 transmission starting to rebound in Ontario: modelling
Ontario should prepare for a moderate rebound in hospital admissions due to COVID-19 between now and May, as all remaining surveillance suggests the Omicron wave has hit bottom and is starting to trend back upwards, new modelling suggests.
Two Ontario students critically injured in deadly Texas crash 'making steady progress' in hospital: official
Officials at a New Mexico university say that two Ontario students who were critically injured in a fiery car crash in Texas that left nine others dead are now in stable condition and recovering in hospital.
Report urges more re-investigations into deaths of Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont.
The chair of Thunder Bay's police board has apologized to families following the completion of a report that re-examined the deaths of multiple Indigenous people and recommended investigations into more than a dozen other cases.
Ukrainians fleeing to Canada temporarily can stay for three years
Ukrainians looking to come to Canada temporarily to escape the Russian attacks will be able to stay for three years, the government has announced. Through the 'Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel' program opening on Thursday, those who come will be able to stay longer than the previously announced two years.
'We can't do that instantly': Economist on Canada's capacity to fill wheat, oil gaps left by Russia-Ukraine conflict
As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, the ongoing conflict has left resource gaps for commodities such as wheat and oil — but it’s not straightforward for Canada to fill those gaps immediately, according to Deputy Chief Economist at Scotiabank, Brett House.
'We cannot remain indifferent': Russian star ballerina quits Bolshoi Ballet
One of the stars of Moscow's Bolshoi Ballet, Olga Smirnova, has quit the company over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and will instead dance for the Dutch National Ballet in Amsterdam.
Cruise ship runs aground during Caribbean voyage
Just as passengers were feeling safe to get back on the water, a new problem has struck the cruise industry -- in this case, literally, with a 164,000-ton ship running aground in the Dominican Republic.
Toronto
-
Two Ontario students critically injured in deadly Texas crash 'making steady progress' in hospital: official
Officials at a New Mexico university say that two Ontario students who were critically injured in a fiery car crash in Texas that left nine others dead are now in stable condition and recovering in hospital.
-
A Toronto city councillor is working to ban gas-powered lawn equipment
A Toronto city councillor is working to ban gas-powered lawn machines, following in the recent footsteps of the City of Ottawa.
-
All signs suggest COVID-19 transmission starting to rebound in Ontario: modelling
Ontario should prepare for a moderate rebound in hospital admissions due to COVID-19 between now and May, as all remaining surveillance suggests the Omicron wave has hit bottom and is starting to trend back upwards, new modelling suggests.
Calgary
-
'The most excitement in years': Calgary bars gear up for restriction-free St. Patrick’s Day
Thursday marks the first time in three years that Calgary bars and restaurants are able host St. Patrick's Day festivities without any public health restrictions.
-
Calgary's tech and innovation industry gets $22.3 million federal funding boost
The federal government made another funding announcement in Calgary on Thursday, this time benefiting the city's tech and innovation sector.
-
Witness worried about giving evidence against men accused of killing Calgary chef
A witness says she was worried about providing evidence against two men accused of killing a popular Calgary chef.
Montreal
-
WHO pauses approval of Quebec's Medicago COVID-19 vaccine due to tobacco industry ties
A World Health Organization official said a COVID-19 vaccine developed by a Quebec pharmaceutical firm will 'very likely' not be approved for emergency use due to the company's links to cigarette maker Philip Morris International.
-
Case of ex-space agency engineer facing breach of trust charge put off until April
A former Canadian Space Agency engineer's breach of trust case was put off until mid-April during a brief hearing today at a courthouse south of Montreal.
-
Habs GM meets the media to discuss trades, Price, Weber
Five days before the trade deadline, and hours after trading a key piece of the team's defensive core, Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes met the media to talk upcoming trades, as well as Carey Price and Shea Weber.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton pleads with Alberta for World Cup funds as Vancouver announces renewed bid
The mayor of Edmonton is continuing to push the provincial government to support the city's 2026 World Cup bid as his counterpart in Vancouver announced up to $5 million toward that city's efforts.
-
Stormy, cloudy conditions the day of fatal Alberta plane crash: report
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says weather conditions were poor when a plane crashed in northern Alberta last summer, killing the pilot.
-
RCMP weapon, vehicle stolen during attempted arrest in northern Alta.
RCMP gear is missing after a northern Alberta Mountie's vehicle was briefly stolen during an arrest.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario releases critical minerals strategy; looks to position itself as global leader
All eyes in Ontario's mining world were on a mine north of Thunder Bay on Thursday afternoon as Premier Doug Ford released the province's first-ever 'Critical Minerals Strategy.'
-
Do Ontario drivers still need to renew their licence plates?
Renewal fees for licence plate stickers in Ontario ended on March 13. The government is now preparing to send out refunds.
-
Fatal crash closes Highway 11 west of Cochrane
A fatal crash involving two commercial vehicles has closed Highway 11 from Smooth Rock Falls to Highway 655 Thursday morning, police say.
London
-
Golf greens open on Green Day
The Irish may have all the luck on St. Patrick's Day, but some area golfers believe they are fortunate today.
-
Tragedy sparks building code changes to improve firefighter safety
On this day, 11 years ago, North Perth firefighters, Ken Rea and Ray Walter, were killed after the roof of a dollar store, engulfed in flames, collapsed on top of them, in Listowel.
-
Oxford OPP asking for information after suspicious vehicle follows teen in Ingersoll, Ont.
Provincial police are asking for tips from the public regarding a suspicious vehicle that was following a 14-year-old in Ingersoll.
Winnipeg
-
Premier Stefanson says comment about son's hockey game was 'misplaced'
Manitoba's premier said her comment about her son's hockey game directly after she was asked about a woman's death was "misplaced."
-
Indigenous mother proposes class-action lawsuit on birth alerts in Manitoba
A woman whose newborn was removed by police and social workers in a video broadcast live on social media has proposed a class-action lawsuit against the Manitoba government.
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba Thursday
Manitoba is reporting two new deaths related COVID-19 on Thursday.
Ottawa
-
'The Guinness will be flowing': Ottawa bars toast St. Patrick's Day as COVID-19 restrictions end
"We're expecting our busiest day since 2019," Heart and Crown owner Shauna Bradley says.
-
'The time has finally come': Feds axing pre-arrival COVID-19 test for vaccinated travellers
Declaring Canada in a 'transition phase' in the COVID-19 pandemic, federal officials have announced that fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as of April 1.
-
No new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa on Thursday as hospitalizations remain stable
There are 11 Ottawa residents in area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, unchanged from Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
The search for survivors in Mariupol theatre blown apart by airstrike
Rescuers searched for survivors Thursday in the ruins of a theatre blown apart by a Russian airstrike in the besieged city of Mariupol, while scores of Ukrainians across the country were killed in ferocious urban attacks on a school, a hostel and other sites.
-
Crown applies to reopen case in Saskatoon murder trial, armed with new evidence
A new piece of evidence in a Saskatoon murder trial is causing the Crown to reopen its case.
-
Saskatoon's Ukrainian community echoes pleas from Ukraine's president for no-fly zone
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s personal and powerful addresses to Canadian Parliament and U.S. Congress over the last two days are hitting close to home for Saskatoon’s Ukrainian community.
Vancouver
-
Employee at Burnaby skincare business charged after women allegedly sexually assaulted during treatments
Two women have reported being sexually assaulted at a Burnaby skincare business, and health officials have issued a warning that people who received “vaginal tightening” services there should get screened for sexually transmitted infections.
-
High-tech mouth guard will track head impacts of B.C. university hockey players during playoffs
Concussion researchers at a B.C. university say local hockey teams will wear high-tech mouth guards during the upcoming playoff season to track head impacts.
-
Arson suspect may have 'lit themselves on fire,' Mounties say after 2 vehicles damaged
A targeted arson is under investigation in Surrey after two vehicles were damaged while parked in a driveway, local Mounties say.
Regina
-
28 COVID-19 related deaths, 832 lab cases reported March 6-12
Twenty-eight COVID-19 related deaths and 832 new laboratory confirmed cases were announced by the province in its update for the week of March 6-12.
-
'Fans have waited a long time': Countdown to 2022 Grey Cup Festival underway
The countdown to Grey Cup week in Regina is officially on after CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie joined MLA and former Saskatchewan Roughriders great Gene Makowsky and Mayor Sandra Masters at Mosaic Stadium on Thursday to announce upcoming events.
-
SGI rebate cheques causing more criticism
As gas prices continue to soar in Saskatchewan, residents are having a harder time making ends meet. A $100 rebate by Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) was recently announced to give some relief, but more can be done according to the Saskatchewan NDP.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. government says transition of youth from care among roots of homelessness
The British Columbia government is expanding supports for former youth in care as part of a cross-government approach to target the root causes of homelessness.
-
4 arrested, vehicles seized in Victoria drug investigation
Four people have been arrested in Victoria following a month-long joint drug investigation by Victoria police and the West Shore RCMP.
-
Fire at Nanaimo rec centre under investigation
No injuries were reported after a fire broke out Thursday at a recreation centre in Nanaimo, B.C.