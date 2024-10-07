ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.S. man struck, killed by vehicle on North Sydney highway

    The RCMP logo is pictured in this file photo.
    A Cape Breton man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in North Sydney, N.S., Friday night.

    Police and emergency crews responded to the crash on Highway 125 just before 8 p.m.

    The RCMP says the pedestrian was on the highway when he was struck by an eastbound Nissan Murano.

    The 65-year-old man from Sydney Mines, N.S., was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    The driver and passenger in the Nissan weren’t injured.

    Highway 125 was closed for several hours while police remained on scene. 

    The investigation is ongoing.

