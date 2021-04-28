HALIFAX -- As the province locked down Wednesday to slow the spread of COVID-19, Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin said the measures are part of a broader strategy to beat back the virus.

"We are limiting movement, we are testing at a record rate to detect the virus and we are rolling out our vaccine," Rankin said as health officials reported 75 new COVID-19 cases. The figure was down from the record 96 cases reported by the province Tuesday.

Rankin meanwhile said the province is working to alleviate child care pressures for essential workers while schools are closed over the next two weeks, asking those who can to give up their spaces temporarily.

He said the province would cover the cost and ensure that spaces are available when the provincial shutdown ends and school resumes.

Under the lockdown, all schools and non-essential indoor services are closed across the province for two weeks, indoor and outdoor gatherings are limited to household bubbles and people are prohibited from leaving their communities, except for essential travel.

A staff member at the Northwood long-term care facility in Halifax was among the newly identified infections. Strang has said the case at Northwood, where 53 of the province's 67 virus-related deaths occurred last spring, is giving him the "least anxiety" during the current outbreak because the majority of residents and staff are already vaccinated.

Janet Simm, Northwood's chief executive said in an interview Wednesday that the case was to be expected, given there are 2,000 workers employed at the facility's two campuses.

"It's not a surprise. We are a reflection of what's happening in our community," said Simm. "The words from Dr. Strang yesterday were very reassuring ... not just for families but for our staff at Northwood as well."

The facility said that 94 per cent of Northwood's nearly 385 residents are fully vaccinated. About 80 per cent of staff have also been vaccinated, and Simm said most of them have received both shots, though she didn't have an exact number.

"We are awaiting the results of the tests, and in the meantime residents are being isolated in their rooms," she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2021.