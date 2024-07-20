Provincial government provides financial support for housing development in Nackawic-Millville, N.B.

The New Brunswick government said it is providing funding to support a new mixed residential housing development in Nackawic-Millville.

According to a news release from the province on Friday, the plan includes construction of 1.8 kilometres of water and sewer infrastructure, roads and sidewalks, and green space for the development.

The government said in the release that they are providing $7,658,364 for the development through the Regional Development Corporation’s Preconstruction and Infrastructure Fund to Support Housing.

“Part of our community economic development strategy is to create opportunities for population and tax base growth,” said Nackawic-Millville Mayor Tim Fox in the release. “We are proud of the work done by our Destination Nackawic Economic Development Corporation to spearhead this initiative, and we are so thankful for our partnerships with Housing Hub of New Brunswick, Gemtec, and for the New Brunswick government for their support of this important project.”

