

THE CANADIAN PRESS





MONCTON, N.B. -- Public health officials in New Brunswick are warning of a confirmed case of measles in someone who recently worked in the Moncton area.

The province's chief medical officer of health says the person was in the Moncton region between Sept. 19 and Sept. 20 before flying to Montreal.

Members of the public were potentially exposed if they were at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Dieppe, N.B., on those days, or were at the departure areas of the Moncton airport from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 20.

They could also have been exposed if they were on Air Canada Flight 8903 from Moncton to Montreal, which departed at 11:15 a.m. on Sept. 20.

Dr. Jennifer Russell says anyone potentially exposed to the person should check their immunization records or contact their health-care provider if they're uncertain about their immunization status.

Measles is a serious and contagious disease that can be spread by sneezing and coughing. It can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia, and can be fatal if left untreated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2019.