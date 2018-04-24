

CTV Atlantic





Purolator operators in Dieppe, N.B. will be creating dozens of new jobs with help from the provincial government.

Up to 85 jobs will be created at the company’s business services centre over the next five years.

The New Brunswick government is offering Purolator up to $560,000 from Opportunities New Brunswick in the form of payroll rebates.

“These are major businesses, there’s no doubt about it, but that means that they have choices, they have other provinces and other states that they can go to, so we have to put financial incentives on the table in many cases,” says Premier Brian Gallant. “But we always do so in a way so that we’re protecting taxpayers’ money.”

The provincial funding is dispersed annually when the company has created and maintained the promised jobs. The company must also show proof of salary levels for their staff.

The expansion comes with millions of dollars in investments from Purolator.