Put up your dukes (and pencils): Halifax 'Writing Rumble' raises money for Charles Saunders Prize

Many people in the Canadian writing scene know about Carol Bruneau and her extensive body of work, but this week the Nova Scotia-based author, wearing a “Spry till I Die” t-shirt, will be demonstrating her skill with the written word in front of a live audience and under a new moniker: “Bruiser.”

Bruneau is part of the “Agents of Chaos” team for the Writing Rumble at the Propeller Taproom in Halifax on Thursday. The event, hosted by Writers’ Federation of Nova Scotia, pits two teams of writers against each other to craft stories across more than four hours.

“The first person to sit down is given a sentence and they go from there,” said Bruneau. “You just start writing. It’s hilarious the stuff that comes out. It’s intimidating but you have to let go of that.

“When you’re writing, you’re in the zone and in your own head. It’s a room full of writers so we all get it.”

The competition uses relay rules, meaning each writer contributes up to 300 words to the overall story in 45 minutes before passing the keyboard to their teammate to carry on the work. Throughout it all the stories are projected on a screen so the audience can see the full development.

Two people complete during the February 2023 Writing Rumble at Propeller Taproom in Halifax. (Source: writers.ns.ca/Nicola Davison of Snickerdoodle Photography)

“One of the fun parts of being there in person is you can purchase extra prompts for the team you’re supporting or the team you’re against,” said Oriana Duinker, executive director of the federation. “The $20 prompts are very specific and can throw a writer for a loop. It’s a fun way to participate in the writing process.”

Philip Moscovitch, author of “Adventures in Bubbles and Brine” — focused on fermentation and pickling — will go by “Half-Sour” at the competition as a tribute to his work. He’ll be writing for the “Plot Thickeners” team.

“I’m going in with a wrestling persona (and) I’ll probably be brash,” Moscovitch said. “I’m used to writing fast.”

The Writing Rumble will raise money for the new Charles Saunders Prize, which offers $1,000 in cash and a five-month literary mentorship. The prize is named after the acclaimed and prolific speculative author and journalist, who died in 2020.

The winner of the competition will be determined by whichever story gets the most applause at the end.

Writing Rumble starts at 2 p.m. Thursday and the stories will be read aloud at 6:45 p.m. Admittance is free.

