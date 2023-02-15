Quebec man charged after man seriously injured in Campbellton stabbing
A 22-year-old Quebec man has been charged after another man was seriously injured in a stabbing in Campbellton, N.B.
Members with the Campbellton RCMP detachment responded to a report of an altercation between three people on Andrew Street in Campbellton on Saturday.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 23-year-old man on the side of the road with stab wounds.
Police say he was taken to hospital with what are believed to be serious, life-threatening injuries.
Storm Martin of Listiguj, Que., was arrested in connection with the incident on Sunday in Campbellton.
He appeared in Campbellton provincial court on Monday and was charged with failure to comply with a probation order.
Martin was also changed with aggravated assault the next day.
Police say he remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court on April 15.
Another man, 29-year-old Desmond Issac Barnaby, is also facing an aggravated assault charge in connection with the incident.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to call the Campbellton RCMP at 506-789-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Worst January for home sales since 2009, CREA reports
Home sales in January were the lowest for the month since 2009 and down 37.1 per cent compared with a year ago, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Wednesday.
John Tory resigning as Toronto mayor after affair 'the right thing to do': Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says Toronto Mayor John Tory's decision to resign after admitting to a recently-ended affair with a staff member was the right and necessary thing to do.
Quebec premier wants Trudeau to discourage asylum seekers from coming to Canada
A day after Quebec confirmed that asylum seekers who cross the border irregularly are being sent to other provinces, Premier Francois Legault called on the prime minister to discourage migrants from coming to Canada.
New strain of bird flu spreading in Canada: Can it infect humans?
A strain of bird flu is adapting to infect mammals, raising concerns it could eventually jump to the human population — and one veterinarian says there’s potential it could drive another pandemic.
Pharmacist alleges pet drug companies are keeping the cost of vet medications high
An Ontario pharmacy owner claims veterinary drug distributors are restricting the supply of medication, which she believes is costing owners more money to treat their pets.
Buffalo shooter sentenced to life in prison for racist attack
A white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after listening to relatives of his victims express the pain and rage caused by his racist attack.
Duangphet Phromthep, one of 12 boys rescued from a Thai cave in 2018, dies in U.K.
Duangphet Phromthep, one of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded Thai cave after a weekslong operation that drew global attention in 2018, has died in the U.K., British and Thai officials announced Wednesday.
Trudeau headed to Bahamas for meeting of Caribbean leaders as Haiti crisis deepens
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to depart Ottawa on Wednesday for the Bahamas, where members of the Caribbean Community are gathering to discuss regional issues, including the deepening crisis in Haiti.
Most Canadians say any level of debt is a relationship deal breaker, survey finds
A survey found many Canadians say debt plays a significant role on whether they enter or stay in a relationship. According to the survey released by Finder, three-quarters of Canadians (75 per cent) would think about breaking up or not starting a relationship due to a partner’s debt, regardless of the total amount.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford claims 'lefty mayor' replacing John Tory would be 'disaster' for Toronto
Ontario Premier Doug Ford raised concerns about a 'lefty mayor' being elected in Toronto after John Tory's resignation, saying he believes it would be a disaster for the city.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Council chambers cleared at Toronto city hall as protesters chant at mayor during budget meeting
Follow along here for live updates as Toronto City Council considers the 2023 budget.
-
What Ontario drivers need to know about major rollout of licence plate scanning technology
The Ontario Provincial Police will easily be able to catch drivers for even minor infractions with the major expansion of licence plate scanning technology in the province.
Calgary
-
2 men in hospital after a pair of early morning Calgary shootings
Two men, both believed to be in their 20s or 30s, were hospitalized early Wednesday morning after a pair of shootings.
-
Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre set to speak in Calgary
Pierre Poilievre, leader of Canada's Conservative Party, is in Calgary for a scheduled announcement.
-
Serious crash south of Calgary sends man to hospital
Multiple vehicles were involved in crash on Highway 2 Tuesday evening.
Montreal
-
Quebec premier wants Trudeau to discourage asylum seekers from coming to Canada
A day after Quebec confirmed that asylum seekers who cross the border irregularly are being sent to other provinces, Premier Francois Legault called on the prime minister to discourage migrants from coming to Canada.
-
Buses stop in Laval for minute of silence Wednesday in honour of daycare crash victims
Bus drivers across the Montreal region stopped their vehicles simultaneously Wednesday morning to observe a minute of silence in honour of the victims of last week's deadly daycare bus crash. Bus operators working for transit agencies in Laval, Montreal and Longueuil stopped driving at exactly 8:24 a.m. to pay their respects.
-
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante to testify in racial profiling class action
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is expected to testify today in a class-action lawsuit that claims the city hasn't acted to combat systemic racial profiling by its police officers.
Edmonton
-
Northern Alberta teacher charged with physically assaulting student: RCMP
A Lac La Biche teacher has been charged after he allegedly physically assaulted a student.
-
99 Street apartment building evacuated due to fire
A fire early Wednesday morning prompted the evacuation of a three-storey walk-up at 99 Street and 85 Avenue.
-
Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre set to speak in Calgary
Pierre Poilievre, leader of Canada's Conservative Party, is in Calgary for a scheduled announcement.
Northern Ontario
-
What Ontario drivers need to know about major rollout of licence plate scanning technology
The Ontario Provincial Police will easily be able to catch drivers for even minor infractions with the major expansion of licence plate scanning technology in the province.
-
Russian bomber intercepted near Alaska as search continues for downed 'objects'
After days of shooting down unidentified 'objects,' fighter jets from Canada and the United States were scrambled Monday night to intercept four Russian military aircraft as they buzzed North American airspace.
-
Flash freeze warning issued for many communities in the northeast
Environment Canada issued a weather alert Wednesday morning warning of an expected flash freeze in the afternoon and evening.
London
-
Italian food producer sees the pasta-bilities, plans to open production facility in London, Ont.
London’s food production scene continues to grow, with Italian food processor Andriani announcing on Wednesday that it is opening its first-ever North American allergen and gluten-free pasta production facility in London.
-
Loaded guns, drugs, cash seized during robbery investigation: London police
Two men are facing multiple weapons and drug charges stemming from an investigation that began earlier this week after a man was robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint, London police said.
-
Strong wind gusts forecasted as special weather statement in effect
A special weather statement remains in effect on Wednesday as Environment Canada is forecasting strong wind gusts for the London, Ont. region set to begin late in the morning.
Winnipeg
-
'Rips your heart out:' 2 men learn they were switched at birth in Manitoba hospital
Edward Ambrose remembers wanting to be just like his father -- a mentor, a hard worker, a proud family man. More than sixty years later, Ambrose would receive shocking news. That man was not his father.
-
Southern Manitoba highways reopened; some schools closed
All southern Manitoba highways that were closed due to weather conditions have now reopened; however, a few schools are now closed.
-
Manitoba worst province in Canada for child poverty: report
An annual report has found that Manitoba remains the worst province for child poverty in the country.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Homicide unit investigating shooting death of 18-year-old man
Ottawa police say they are investigating a Valentine’s Day homicide after an 18-year-old man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound Tuesday evening.
-
Record-breaking temperatures possible in Ottawa
The unseasonably warm weather continues in Ottawa and the city will likely see record-breaking temperatures Wednesday.
-
'We keep getting lucky': Orleans explosion highlights need for 'level 0' solution, paramedic association head says
The head of the Ottawa Paramedic Association says the issue of 'level zero', when there are no ambulances available to respond to 9-1-1 calls, is so serious that Ottawa was 'lucky' Monday's explosion wasn't worse.
Saskatoon
-
James Smith Cree Nation death inquests scheduled for 2024
Inquests into the 11 deaths that occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in Weldon, Sask. on Sept. 4, 2022 will be held in January of 2024, the Saskatchewan Coroners Service announced.
-
Mayor Charlie Clark concerned about Lighthouse's future with court date looming
Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark is concerned about the future of the Lighthouse and its effects on the city's homeless community as court documents suggest there are "irreparable cracks" in the board's ability to function.
-
A vandalism spree targeting SaskTel boxes has caused outages for thousands of Saskatoon customers
SaskTel is ringing the alarm over an ongoing string of vandalism to its equipment in Saskatoon.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver city council to debate motion to trash controversial single-use cup fee
Vancouver city council is set to debate its controversial 25-cent fee on single-use cups Wednesday.
-
B.C. nurse shares tragic story in hopes of preventing carbon monoxide poisoning
Tragedy struck in June 2020 for nurse Jessica Taschner after she and her partner, Steve, were exposed to carbon monoxide from a propane-operated refrigerator while staying in her family's cabin on the Sunshine Coast.
-
Worst January for home sales since 2009, CREA reports
Home sales in January were the lowest for the month since 2009 and down 37.1 per cent compared with a year ago, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Wednesday.
Regina
-
Regina resident warned to remove snow the city graded onto his sidewalk
A Regina resident said the city is using intimidation tactics against him after he complained about snow clearing on his block.
-
James Smith Cree Nation death inquests scheduled for 2024
Inquests into the 11 deaths that occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in Weldon, Sask. on Sept. 4, 2022 will be held in January of 2024, the Saskatchewan Coroners Service announced.
-
Death of 36-year-old man Regina's first homicide of 2023: police
The death of a 36-year-old man in the Washington Park neighbourhood has been deemed Regina’s first homicide of 2023, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
Vancouver Island
-
IIO investigating police actions after man seriously injured in Comox, B.C.
The office that investigates police conduct in British Columbia has been called after a man was seriously injured in a singe-vehicle crash near Comox, B.C.
-
'Full of carbon monoxide': Island couple says alarm may have saved their lives
A couple in Port Alberni, B.C., is crediting a carbon monoxide detector with potentially saving their lives.
-
Downtown Victoria assault leaves victim with 'significant injuries'
Victoria police are investigating a serious assault that occurred in the downtown core in the early hours of Tuesday morning.