Queens County organizes first of it's kind art tour in Liverpool N.S.

Artists in Nova Scotia’s Queens County organized an arts and craft exhibition called the Queens Coast Art Tour in the south shore of the province on Saturday.

“I thought there’s no kind of map telling us where they are, so I phoned up a bunch of these people, brought them into this room and said do you want to make a map,” said Scott Slessor, Queens Coast Art Tour organizer and artist.

Slessor along with the local artists in the area created a map that show the different locations throughout Liverpool people can go to ensure that they do not miss a single creative gem.

“My wife and I were kind of just settling in. We kept stumbling into this and that and we said ‘wow there’s a lot going here,’ and now pulling it together with the map it’s more than I thought,” he said.

Along with the map, each artists location has bunches of yellow balloons adorning the front doors to mark the locations of the Queens Coast Art Tour.

Slessor along with 23 other artists participated in the event to showcase their work.

“Most of us are aware that there are so many people working in the arts here in Queens County and we wanted to show it off. We wanted people to know there’s tons and tons of people doing really interesting stuff,” said artist Timothy Gillepsie.

While many people presented their work at their stores, artists that work from their homes were given a space at the Astor Theatre to showcase and sell their work, including Marsha Ringer.

Ringer said this event and space gives her a space to speak with the community and sell her work.

“It’s bringing people into our area to see what there is to offer here. For me I just to have people come in and see something and connect with it.” She said.

The Queens Coast Art Tour will continue on to Sunday, and organizers say they already have plans to have another tour on the first weekend of June.

