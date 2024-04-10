Queens of the Stone Age bring 'The End is Nero Tour' to the Maritimes

American rock band Queens of the Stone Age are bringing their “The End of the Nero Tour” to Moncton and Halifax.

The band has been together for almost three decades with Dean Fertita playing guitar and keys with the band for the last 17 years.

“You know, I can honestly say we've never enjoyed doing this more and appreciate our time together and the fact that we get to connect with people,” said Fertita to CTV’s Katie Kelly.

“You know, we're still vacationing together, so it's going pretty good.”

The band’s “The End is Nero Tour” is in support of the two-time Grammy nominated, eighth studio album, “In Times New Roman.”

While on tour, Fertita said the band likes to make each show feel unique.

“You know, we try to make every show unique to the city we're in, so we change our set list fairly regularly.”

Fertita said Maritimers who attend the shows should expect a Saturday night feeling on a weeknight.

“I think the only thing to expect would be that we try to make everybody feel like that it's a Saturday night rather than a Monday or Tuesday.”

Queens of the Stone Age will play at the Avenir Centre in Moncton on Apr. 16, and the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax on Apr. 17.