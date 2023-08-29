Quiet town: N.S. musician concerned about proposed noise bylaw

As a professional singer-songwriter, Mike Simon can be heard playing in restaurants and pubs all over Nova Scotia, including frequent gigs in Mahone Bay.

“Maybe I’m biased because I am a musician but music is a really beautiful part of Nova Scotia culture,” Simon says.

But the plug could soon be pulled on performers like Simon.

Noise complaints in the tourist town have led to a proposed bylaw with decibel limits of 65 during the day and 55 at night. Levels below what live music produce.

Simon says he’s far from AC/DC.

“I am an old folky,” says Simon. “I do ballads like Don McLean, Gordon Lightfoot, I grew up with Neil Young, Bob Dylan stuff. We stop right around nine o’clock so it’s not like we’re going until the wee hours at all.”

An original draft of the bylaw was unanimously rejected by council and staff were told to revisit the suggested guidelines, particularly decibel levels.

“We are talking with a couple of people who are very knowledgeable in that area,” says Mayor Dave Devenne.

He says they’re also looking into what regulations other municipalities have on the books. Mayor Devenne says the public will have input on the bylaw.

“There won’t be a situation where council decides, as some people think, in the back room behind the Magic curtain but rather it will be a public process.”

That is music to the ears of Simon.

“There’s a tiny bit of income but it’s more about having spaces that support live music,” he says.

The revised version of the noise bylaw could be presented to counsel by late September. When it is, Mayor Devenne expects there will be lively debate at town hall from people on both sides of the noise bylaw.

