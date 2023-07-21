Rainfall warnings issued for N.S., downpours and thunderstorms bring risk of flash flooding

A rainfall warning calling for downpours with rain totals of 40 to 70+ mm has been issued by Environment Canada for the Atlantic coastal counties of mainland Nova Scotia.

The weather agency remarks that “the tropical nature of the moisture feeding this system could give heavy downpours and locally higher amounts of rain” and that “heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

Rainfall warnings and special weather statements issued for Nova Scotia on July 21, 2023.

Radar indicates rainfall rates in excess of 30 mm/hr arriving on the South Shore of Nova Scotia. Rain rates that high would create hazardous road conditions, as visibility would be greatly reduced and the risk of hydroplaning conditions increases.

The downpours and thunderstorms are expected to be most widespread in western Nova Scotia Friday afternoon and evening. The risk of downpours and thunderstorms then spreads to eastern parts of the province including Cape Breton for Saturday. The risk of downpours and thunderstorms lingers into Sunday for Cape Breton.

Radar indicates rainfall rates of more than 30 mm/hr on the South Shore of Nova Scotia.

A special weather statement issued for Richmond, Cape Breton, and Victoria Counties call for rain totals of 40 to 80 mm by the end of Sunday. Those areas are also advised to monitor for further alerts issued by Environment Canada.

More to come.

