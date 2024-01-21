Raising funds to bring a sword from the American Civil War back to New Brunswick

A sword with ties to St. Andrews, N.B., could be making its way back to the province after over 150 years.

The New Brunswick Historical Society has started a GoFundMe to bring the sword of Dr. John F. Stevenson back to the province.

“I don’t think there are too many civil war swords on display in any museums in Atlantic Canada,” says Greg Marquis, president of the historical society.

The GoFundMe has a goal of $3,000, but Marquis says around $7,000 in total would have to be raised to ensure safe transportation of the artifact and the construction of a display case.

“There is a number of reasons why I think it’s important to bring the sword back. Canada needs some of these artifacts from Canadians that put their lives on the line back in the 1860s.”

Stevenson was a surgeon with the 29th Connecticut Infantry for the United States Medical Corps during the American Civil War. This infantry was one of many where the rank and file were free black men who had volunteered to serve the Union.

“I think its very evocative that a young doctor from St. Andrews, N.B., volunteered to cross the border and serve in that regiment,” Marquis says.

The sword of Dr. John F. Stevenson is pictured here. (Courtesy: The New Brunswick Historical Society)

“The regiment where he was a surgeon, the troops in the regiment were all black men fighting during the civil war. We’d like to know more, like, did he volunteer because he wanted to be a part of that experiment military formation after the Emancipation Proclamation? We don’t know but we would like to find out more.”

Born in the 1830s, Stevenson passed away during the war due to illness. His body was returned to St. Andrews where he is buried, but the sword never accompanied him.

Marquis says the sword was likely never used in battle, given Stevenson’s role as a surgeon. While there is no set timeline for when the money has to be raised by, Marquis says the sooner the better.

“There is a huge demand from collectors all over the world for this sort of military objects,” Marquis points out. “These swords are beautiful. They weren’t meant to be used in battle as doctors often weren’t doing that, but doctors by regulation had to have a ceremonial or dress sword.”

The hilt of Dr. John F. Stevenson's sword is pictured here. (Courtesy: The New Brunswick Historical Society)

The New Brunswick Historical Society runs Loyalist House Museum in uptown Saint John. Dr. David Merritt, who grew up in the house, was also a surgeon during the Civil War but there are few artifacts on display to reflect that part of his history.

The addition of the sword would certainly help that cause, but Marquis says it would not be exclusive property of Loyalist House.

“We are not open year around to begin with it so it just makes sense to let this be on display in other museums,” Marquis says, adding the Charlotte County Museum, New Brunswick Military History Museum, and even the New Brunswick Black Historical Society all deserve some time with the sword.

“If we are able to raise the funds and acquired the sword, the spirit of our project is to share it in terms of display.”

