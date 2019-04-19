Featured
RCMP arrest Hants County man for alleged sex crimes involving children
Brandon Little, 22, of Hants County is facing two counts of sexual interference. (Nova Scotia RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, April 19, 2019 11:01AM ADT
Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested a Hants County man for alleged sex crimes involving children.
Sherbrooke RCMP arrested 22-year-old Brandon Little without incident on Thursday night.
Police say a complaint was made in October that a man had committed sexual assaults against young children.
On Thursday, RCMP issued a province-wide warrant for Little.
As a result of a tip, Sherbrooke RCMP arrested Little without incident late Thursday night.
Little is facing two counts of sexual interference and will appear in Provincial Court at a later date.