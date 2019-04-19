

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested a Hants County man for alleged sex crimes involving children.

Sherbrooke RCMP arrested 22-year-old Brandon Little without incident on Thursday night.

Police say a complaint was made in October that a man had committed sexual assaults against young children.

On Thursday, RCMP issued a province-wide warrant for Little.

As a result of a tip, Sherbrooke RCMP arrested Little without incident late Thursday night.

Little is facing two counts of sexual interference and will appear in Provincial Court at a later date.