HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP have charged a 25-year-old man from Sackville, N.B. with eight firearm offences, firing an execution of a search warrant at a resident in Sackville, N.B.

25-year-old Nicholas Bain was arrested without incident on Tuesday, after police executed a search warrant at a home on Main Street in Sackville.

During the search of the home on Main Street, police seized many items including four rifles, three handguns and prohibited overcapacity magazines. Police also seized tactical equipment including two bulletproof vests, two tactical helmets and a significant quantity of various ammunition.

Bain’s arrest came after he was wanted on a warrant in connection with drugs and firearms that police seized from a home in Lake George, N.B.

A warrant for Bain’s arrest was issued on May 27 for possession of prohibited or restricted firearms with ammunition, without a licence or registration.

On May 20, RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on Route 635 in Lake George, where they seized 185 items and illegal substances, including 31 long guns and 22 handguns. Police say 24 of the seized weapons were prohibited or restricted and many of them were loaded. Police also seized more than three kilograms of what is believed to be cocaine, and nearly 5.5 kilograms of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine, as well as ammunition and Canadian currency.

On August 12, Bain appeared in Fredericton Provincial Court and was charged with the following offences:

Unlawful storage of a firearm.

Possession of a firearm for the purpose of committing an offence

Possession of a firearm without a licence

Possession of a prohibited device without a licence

Possession of prohibited firearms with readily accessible ammunition without a licence

Possession of restricted firearms with readily accessible ammunition without a licence

Possession of firearms knowing they were obtained by the commission of an offence

Possession of firearms with altered, defaced, or removed serial numbers.

Bain was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on August 24 at 10 a.m, to enter a plea.

The investigation is ongoing.