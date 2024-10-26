RCMP in Nova Scotia arrest youth for robbery

RCMP in Nova Scotia arrested and charged a 17-year-old youth with several charges, including robbery on Friday.

On Friday, Yarmouth Municipal RCMP responded to a report of a robbery with a firearm in the town of Yarmouth said an RCMP news release Saturday. They were assisted by RCMP Yarmouth General Investigative Section (GIS), RCMP Yarmouth Rural Detachment and RCMP Police Dog Services said the release.

Several officers attended the scene and learned that a victim had their bike stolen at gunpoint.

The victim did not suffer any injuries.

With the assistance of Police Dog Services, the youth suspect was located and arrested at a nearby residence without incident. The victim and the suspect knew one another, said the release.

Officers executed a search warrant and seized the firearm used in the robbery.

The youth was charged with the following offences:

Robbery With a Firearm CC344(1)(A) Pointing a Firearm CC87 Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose CC88

The youth was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Yaramouth Youth Court on October 28, 2024.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Yarmouth Municipal RCMP at 902-742-8777. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.