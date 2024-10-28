P.E.I. man, 60, charged with attempted murder of two seniors in separate incidents

A 60-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly assaulted two seniors in separate incidents on Prince Edward Island.

The RCMP responded to a serious assault at a residence in Stratford, P.E.I., on Thursday. Police say an elderly man was attacked in his home.

Later that day, police responded to an incident at a business in Mount Albion. The RCMP says a man tried to start a fistfight with an employee he didn’t know. The man left the business before police arrived.

On Friday, police responded to another serious assault and robbery with a weapon at a home in Stratford. This time, police say an elderly woman was attacked in her home.

Island EMS responded to the homes in Stratford in both cases and both seniors were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Police have not said anything about their injuries.

Investigators identified a suspect and arrested 60-year-old Alan Wood of Vernon Bridge, P.E.I., on Saturday.

Wood was held at a correctional facility over the weekend and, while in custody, police allege he threatened a corrections officer.

Wood is facing the following five charges in connection with the four incidents:

two counts of attempted murder

robbery with a weapon

assault

uttering threats against a correction officer

Police say Wood knew the two seniors from Stratford.

Wood remains in custody and is due to appear in Charlottetown provincial court at 3 p.m. Monday.

The RCMP’s Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation, which is ongoing.