HALIFAX -- Cumberland County District RCMP is investigating two separate fires that occurred in Pugwash, N.S. early Friday morning.

RCMP say police responded to a garage fire on Pugwash River Road around 2 a.m. Upon arrival, police say they found evidence suggesting the fire had been intentionally set.

Officers say they had been called to the same property two weeks earlier for a structure fire involving the home.

According to police, they also received a complaint of a boat fire around 3:30 a.m. on Brickyard Road in Pugwash, N.S. and have reason to believe both incidents are related.

Police say both the garage and boat suffered significant damage.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Cumberland County District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.