RCMP investigate fatal crash in Plympton, N.S.

Digby RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that took the life of one person in Plympton, N.S.

In a news release from Sunday, police say they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Plympton, along with fire services and EHS, at around 4:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say upon arrival, officers found a Subaru Legacy upside down in a ditch, “fully engulfed in flames.”

According to the release, officers found the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, inside the vehicle. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed between French Road and North Range Cross Road in Plympton for several hours while a collision analyst processed the crash.

Police say the investigation is ongoing with help from the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

