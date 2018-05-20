

CTV Atlantic





Codiac RCMP are looking for a suspect after a woman was allegedly robbed at an ATM in Moncton Saturday night.

Police say the woman was approached by a man after she withdrew some money from the machine on Morton Ave.

The male suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. The woman was not hurt.

Police searched the area, but couldn't find a suspect.

The man was wearing a black jacket and orange hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Codiac RCMP.