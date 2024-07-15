RCMP investigating after shots fired at Meteghan Station, N.S., residence

The Meteghan RCMP is investigating after shots were fired into a residence in Meteghan Station, N.S.

The RCMP was contacted after damage to a residence on Second Division Road, consistent with that caused by gunshots, was noticed,

No one was in the home at the time of the shooting, which is believed to have occurred between the early morning hours of July 9 and July 11, according to a news release from RCMP.

Officers determined a number of shots were fired at the home from a moving vehicle, some of which penetrated the exterior of the residence.

“This is the second incident of shots being fired into this residence, which is incredibly concerning. Thankfully no one was home at the time. The situation could have been much worse,” says Sgt. Jeff LeBlanc, Commander, Meteghan RCMP in the release. “Our investigation is continuing and I’m hopeful that anyone who may have information about this incident or the one previous will contact me at 902-645-2326.”

Anyone with information who would like to remain anonymous can contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

