

CTV Atlantic





Halifax District RCMP is investigating after an SUV collided with a school bus in Hammonds Plains, N.S.

Police say the crash happened on Hammonds Plains Road just before 8 a.m. Friday.

The bus driver wasn’t injured.

The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no students on the bus at the time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.