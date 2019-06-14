Featured
RCMP investigating after SUV collides with school bus in Hammonds Plains
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, June 14, 2019 1:33PM ADT
Last Updated Friday, June 14, 2019 1:34PM ADT
Halifax District RCMP is investigating after an SUV collided with a school bus in Hammonds Plains, N.S.
Police say the crash happened on Hammonds Plains Road just before 8 a.m. Friday.
The bus driver wasn’t injured.
The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There were no students on the bus at the time.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.