The RCMP is investigating a break-in at a charitable wildlife rehabilitation centre in Seaforth, N.S.

According to police, the suspects forced their way into Hope for Wildlife sometime between 8:30 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Hope Swinemar of Hope for Wildlife says about $1,000 was taken from a donation box and the suspects left extensive damage to one building.

The Learning Centre is where visitors come and education animals are kept and Swinemar says the thieves damaged the centre’s steel door frame.

She says all of the animals are unharmed and accounted for despite suspects leaving the door open while leaving the scene.

“Suspects failed to show any regard for the wildlife present by leaving a door open,” said Cpl. Dal Hutchinson in a release

Swinemar says Hope for Wildlife has a security system and she will be handing video over to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.