HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP are investigating after a break and enter at a farm in Lower Knoxford, N.B. resulted in the theft of an antique anvil.

Police say the break and enter occurred at a farm on Route 560, sometime between August 17 and August 22.

An individual or individuals gained entry to a structure on the farm and stole an antique anvil.

The anvil is described as approximately 300 lbs., black in colour with a pointed end, measuring two feet long by one foot high.

Nothing else was taken. The farm was unoccupied at the time.

Anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed suspicious activity between August 17 and 22, or who has information on the location of the stolen anvil is asked to call the Woodstock RCMP or Crime Stoppers.