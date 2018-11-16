

CTV Atlantic





Kings District RCMP have charged an Annapolis Valley man with several drug and weapons offences after a suspicious package was delivered to a shipping company in Kentville on Wednesday.

Police say investigators went to the location and found that the package was actually four large metal drums which contained a “large amount of marijuana and packets of shatter. The recipient of the packages came to the shipping company while police were there and he was arrested at that time,” the RCMP said in a news release.

Police then obtained a warrant and searched the man's home where they seized cash, valuables, mushrooms (psilocybin), firearms -- both hand guns and long guns – and a large quantity of ammunition.

“Police found an explosive material, and called the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit assisted with the retrieval of it. Police also found items indicating drug trafficking,” the release said.

RCMP charged Ryan John Griffiths, 37, of Canaan, Kings County, with careless use of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, both under the Criminal Code; and possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing, under the Cannabis Act.

Griffiths was held in custody overnight and appeared in Kentville Provincial Court on Thursday. He was released on conditions and is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 18.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are possible.