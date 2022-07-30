RCMP looking to speak with witness to woman’s fall outside Moncton bar

A woman fell outside a bar in Moncton, N.B., and died a few days later. Now, RCMP says investigators are looking to speak with the person who drove her home.

Last Sunday around 6 a.m., the woman fell while on the sidewalk outside Lexi’s Lounge near the intersection of Reade Street and Mountain Road.

Based on information from a person who was with her at the time, the RCMP says a man driving a dark green pickup truck stopped to check on her after seeing her fall.

He offered to drive the woman and the person she was with home and dropped them off at their destination a short time later.

Around 7 p.m. the same day, Ambulance New Brunswick and the RCMP responded to a call of a woman in medical distress at a home on Norwood Avenue in Moncton.

The woman was taken to the hospital, but police say she died on July 26.

"At this time, this is not a criminal investigation," says Sgt. Mathieu Roy with the Codiac Regional RCMP, in a news release.

"However, we do need to establish the sequence of events that happened outside the bar so we can determine if it was a factor in the medical episode later that day."

Police obtained surveillance footage of a pickup truck that appears to match the description at the scene. The RCMP says there is little information about the driver of the vehicle, but he is described as an older man with a beard.

The pick-up truck is described by police as a dark green two-door Chevrolet pickup truck, possibly a model from between 2000-2006.

"You are not in trouble. We need you to reach out, though, so that we can get as much information as we can about what occurred," says Sgt. Roy. "If you were the driver of the truck, or if you know who it is, please contact police right away."

Police say they are also interested in speaking with anyone who may have been at the intersection of Reade Street and Mountain Road between 5:30 and 6:30 a.m. on July 24 who may have witnessed what happened, or who may have dash camera or other video footage of the area at the time.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked by the RCMP to call them at 506-857-2400, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.