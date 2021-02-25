HALIFAX -- The Kingston, N.S. RCMP says a call about a man shouting from his vehicle ended in a drug and weapons bust in Wilmot, N.S. Tuesday.

Police say at around 10:40 a.m., they were notified of a man outside a business on Main Street in Kingston, N.S. who was yelling from a vehicle at two women.

According to police, the man fled the scene, and throughout their investigation they learned he had breached an undertaking.

The RCMP says an off-duty member spotted the suspect walking on Hwy. 1 in Wilmot. The member then contacted dispatch and had him arrested, without incident.

The suspect, 37-year-old Stephen Alan Dorey from Wilmot has been charged with the following:

Posession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of counterfeit money

Possession of methamphetamine

Two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking

He has been remanded in custody, and scheduled to appear in New Minas Provincial Court Thursday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.