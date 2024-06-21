ATLANTIC
    • RCMP officer not facing charges after injuries sustained during arrest: SiRT

    The SiRT logo is seen in an undated file photo. The SiRT logo is seen in an undated file photo.
    The Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) has found an RCMP officer not guilty of committing criminal offences after a man was left with serious injuries during an arrest.

    The report from SiRT released Friday says two RCMP officers responded to a 911 call of domestic violence threats made in Sunnyville, N.S., on Jan. 30. A man allegedly threatened to strike his partner with a stick, and to throw boiling water on her before a family member made the report.

    At the scene, SiRT says the officers tried to arrest the man involved peacefully, but they were not successful. Officers took hold of the man by his arms in an attempt to arrest him, leading to a struggle. One of the officers hit the man in the face to gain control and put him in handcuffs.

    The man was arrested and was later taken to the hospital where he was determined to have suffered an orbital bone fracture. He was later released.

