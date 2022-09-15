RCMP probe 'swatting' incident after report of gunman prompts lockdown at Antigonish mall

The RCMP is investigating what it says was a “swatting” incident after reports of a gunman prompted the mall in Antigonish, N.S., to go into lockdown.

Antigonish County District RCMP received two 911 calls around 9:40 a.m. Thursday, stating that an armed man in a mask was at the mall.

Police say the mall was placed on lockdown and RCMP officers rushed to the scene.

Police searched the building, but they didn’t find anyone armed with a gun. Police say no one at the mall actually saw an armed person, and a gunman was not seen on video surveillance.

“The 911 calls originated from other areas of Antigonish and not the mall,” said the RCMP in a tweet Thursday morning.

“This complaint is unfounded and is the result of swatting.”

The mall has been cleared and the lockdown has been lifted.