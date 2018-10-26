

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP have released new information about the suspicious death of a woman in Waycobah, N.S., including that two infants were found at the scene.

Police responded to a home on Highway 105 in the First Nation community around 11 a.m. Wednesday. They found a 22-year-old unresponsive woman inside.

Police now confirm that two infants were also found inside the home, but they weren’t harmed, and are now being cared for by family members.

The Waycobah woman’s identity and cause of death haven’t been released, but police say it is being treated as suspicious.

They also say the incident isn’t believed to have been a random act.

“It’s a very sad event for that community, or any community,” said RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke. “It’s important we get all the information we can from the scene in order to determine what exactly took place there.”

Investigators say they will release new information once the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner's Service completes its examination into the circumstances of the woman’s death.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.