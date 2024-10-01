RCMP searching for man involved in vehicle theft, armed robbery at N.S. gas station

The RCMP in Nova Scotia is searching for a man in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station in Stewiacke, N.S., as well as a vehicle theft.

Colchester County District RCMP responded to a robbery at a gas station on Scotia Drive around 6:20 a.m. Monday.

When police arrived, they learned a man armed with a knife entered the business demanding cash and cigarettes. Police say the man fled in a vehicle waiting nearby with about $200 in cash, cigarettes and lotto tickets.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

Police describe the man to be in his early 20s, no less than five-foot-six with an average build. He was wearing a black hoodie with denim accents, black pants and Lacoste sunglasses.

The RCMP also released images of the suspect in hopes it will help in locating him.

The vehicle, which was being driven by an unknown person, is described as a grey Ford F-150 with chrome rims, and a Nova Scotia licence plate DPT654.

It was last seen heading north on Highway 102, according to an RCMP news release.

Police did not have a description of the driver.

Following further investigation, police say they learned the vehicle and sunglasses were stolen from two separate homes on Crooked Stick Pass in Beaver Bank, N.S., sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Colchester County District RCMP at 902-896-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

