The Codiac Regional RCMP are looking to locate and speak with a man in connection with the investigation into an altercation that took place in Moncton last Wednesday night.

Police say 44-year-old Marcel Prevost is considered a person of interest. He is described as being six feet two inches tall and weighing about 218 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Mounties say they police responded to a call in the vicinity of Whitney Avenue and Argyle Street, where they found three men who had been injured.

“One of the men had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound,” the RCMP said in a news release. “All three were transported to hospital, and two have since been released. A fourth man was seen running from the scene.”

Police says this was an isolated incident and that there may also have been a fifth person involved.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marcel Prevost, or about the altercation on January 30, is asked to contact the Codiac RCMP at 506-857-2400. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca.