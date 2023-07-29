RCMP seek public’s assistance following single-vehicle crash in N.B.

(Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What's the future of wastewater testing for COVID-19?

Wastewater testing became an important surveillance tool for COVID-19 spread early on in the pandemic. But it's unclear how long current levels of government funding will continue, and experts are calling on the federal government to create a standardized surveillance system for all of Canada.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island