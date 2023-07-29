RCMP seek public’s assistance following single-vehicle crash in N.B.
The Saint-Léonard RCMP are asking for the public’s help after a single-vehicle crash in St-Basile, N.B.
In a Friday news release, police say they responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash involving an SUV, which was hauling a trailer with a Jeep, around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police say the driver had fled the scene before officers arrived.
When they arrived, police determined the SUV and Jeep were both reported as stolen from Quebec. Police say the trailer had also been stolen.
An investigation that followed identified two persons of interest. A 25-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both from Ontario, were both arrested by the RCMP.
On Thursday, Tyler McPherson, 25, appeared in Edmundston provincial court, and was charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime, and obstructing a police officer.
McPherson was remanded into custody, and is scheduled to return to court for a bail hearing on Monday at 1:30 p.m.
On Friday, Lisa Laviolette, 38, appeared in Edmundston provincial court to face charged of:
- two counts of possession of property obtained by crime
- two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking
- two counts of failure to comply with conditions
Laviolette was remanded into custody, and is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.
Police are asking anyone that witnessed the collision on Wednesday, or who may have dash-cam footage to contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
The investigation is still ongoing.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. port workers reject tentative agreement that ended strike
Unionized port workers in British Columbia have rejected a tentative agreement with their employer, throwing the province's ports back into turmoil.
Metro workers walk off the job as grocery chain closes GTA stores
The head of the union representing thousands of striking Metro grocery store workers across the Greater Toronto Area says members can no longer accept labour agreements that still leave them scrambling to make ends meet.
Canada's Liendo breaks own national record, wins silver in men's 100-metre butterfly
Canada's Josh Liendo won silver in the men's 100-metre butterfly with a Canadian record time at the World Aquatics Championships on Saturday.
Federal government struggling to get rid of millions of extra COVID-19 rapid tests
The federal government is sitting on a stockpile of 39 million extra rapid tests for COVID-19 and is struggling to get rid of them without chucking them in the trash, an internal Health Canada memo shows.
'Perfectly excited': Canadian scientists await first look at bits from asteroid Bennu
A group of Canadian scientists is awaiting delivery of an outer space postcard from the past.
A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Thailand kills at least 9 people and wounds scores
A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand on Saturday killed at least nine people and wounded scores, officials said.
What's the future of wastewater testing for COVID-19?
Wastewater testing became an important surveillance tool for COVID-19 spread early on in the pandemic. But it's unclear how long current levels of government funding will continue, and experts are calling on the federal government to create a standardized surveillance system for all of Canada.
Akwesasne: Death of Casey Oakes linked to migrant deaths, say police
Police in Akwesasne say a body found this month in the St. Lawrence River is that of a man connected to the investigation into the deaths of eight migrants.
Ontario bodybuilder with Down syndrome shattering records and stigmas
Kyle Landi is taking his passion for fitness and making history. In just seven months, the 23-year-old has become one of the only bodybuilders in the world with Down syndrome.
Toronto
-
Metro workers walk off the job as grocery chain closes GTA stores
The head of the union representing thousands of striking Metro grocery store workers across the Greater Toronto Area says members can no longer accept labour agreements that still leave them scrambling to make ends meet.
-
Pedestrian killed after being struck by impaired driver in Scarborough: police
A pedestrian has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday night.
-
Documents reveal Ontario has no immediate plans to increase ODSP, OW funds despite 'steadily growing' caseload
The province has no immediate plans to increase funding for social assistance programs despite a 15-year “steadily growing caseload,” according to documents obtained through a freedom of information request.
Calgary
-
‘Flip the Script’ art exhibition celebrates Calgary’s diverse history
A local art exhibition at Fort Calgary is showcasing the work of more than 150 artists on Saturday to celebrate the city’s rich and diverse history.
-
1 dead, 5 injured in fatal collision in southeast Edmonton
Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal collision that left a 21-year-old man dead and five others injured early Saturday morning on 17 Street in southeast Edmonton.
-
Folkies shrug off rain to celebrate musical legends in Prince's Island Park
The Calgary Folk Festival's first couple nights were a bit damp and cool, but there was a warm welcome for headliner Emmylou Harris Thursday night.
Montreal
-
Excitement, optimism as hundreds line up to ride Montreal's new light-rail train line
The opening of the Montreal metro area's new light-rail train network is drawing hundreds of curious prospective passengers to the city's central station today, many of them expressing excitement about the future of the transit service.
-
'Ghost skateboard' honors young Montreal man killed in hit-and-run
A vigil was held this weekend for Jacob Robitaille, a 21-year-old Montreal skateboarder killed in a hit-and-run earlier this year.
-
Three men shot leaving bars at Quartier Dix 30 in Brossard
Three men suffered gunshot wounds after an altercation between two groups outside bars in Quartier Dix 30 in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore.
Edmonton
-
1 dead, 5 injured in fatal collision in southeast Edmonton
Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal collision that left a 21-year-old man dead and five others injured early Saturday morning on 17 Street in southeast Edmonton.
-
Folkies shrug off rain to celebrate musical legends in Prince's Island Park
The Calgary Folk Festival's first couple nights were a bit damp and cool, but there was a warm welcome for headliner Emmylou Harris Thursday night.
-
‘Flip the Script’ art exhibition celebrates Calgary’s diverse history
A local art exhibition at Fort Calgary is showcasing the work of more than 150 artists on Saturday to celebrate the city’s rich and diverse history.
Northern Ontario
-
Some Ontario drivers' insurance premiums will go up soon if they don't have this security feature
An Ontario driver was 'shocked' that his insurance company threatened to increase his premiums unless he installed a certain security device in his vehicle.
-
Woman shares story of being abandoned on a Manitoulin Island highway
An Ontario woman who was abandoned on the side of the road during a camping trip on Manitoulin Island last weekend by her now ex-boyfriend is sharing her story.
-
Canada-wide warrant leads to two arrests in northern Ont.
Two people from southern Ontario are facing several drug and weapon-related charges following the execution of an arrest warrant by the Kirkland Lake OPP and the provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad.
London
-
Pet owner charged after leaving dog inside hot car in Grand Bend
A pet owner has been charged after they allegedly left their dog inside a hot vehicle in Grand Bend, Ont., which prompted a rescue from OPP officers earlier this month.
-
Opponents push back against new nuclear reactors, as communities brace for growth
The announcement of plans to build as many as five new nuclear reactors at the Bruce Nuclear Station near Kincardine, Ont. has been largely met with excitement by the communities surrounding the sprawling nuclear facility.
-
Two people charged in connection to 'suspicious death' in Owen Sound
A man and a woman are facing multiple charges in relation to a homicide that claimed the life of a 47-year-old man from Toronto earlier this month.
Winnipeg
-
Family calling for speedier investigations after assault charges dropped
One woman says she wants to see investigations into abuse allegations for people living in care homes sped up.
-
Manitoba RCMP searching for mother who allegedly abducted her child
RCMP in Manitoba are asking for the public’s help to find a mother who is wanted for allegedly abducting her three-year-old daughter.
-
Liquor Mart strike extending into Saturday
Strike action for Manitoba Liquor Mart workers will continue this weekend.
Ottawa
-
Cleanup continues after storm knocks out power, damages trees in Ottawa
Hydro Ottawa says it is treating Friday's storm as a "multi-day restoration event" after power was knocked out to thousands of customers across the city.
-
Some councillors call for free transit to compensate OC Transpo riders for latest LRT shutdown
Some Ottawa councillors want the city and OC Transpo to provide free transit to riders to compensate them for the disruptions caused by the ongoing O-Train shutdown.
-
OTTAWA TRAFFIC
OTTAWA TRAFFIC | What you need to know about the closure of a section of Hwy. 417 in Ottawa this weekend
A section of Hwy. 417 is closed in both directions between Woodroffe Avenue and Greenbank Road until 5 a.m. on Monday for the installation of a new pedestrian bridge. Motorists are being warned to expect delays.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Foodtruck wars vendors feeling the pinch of inflation
The sound of deep-fryer sizzling has never been so expensive for Jacko Garcia.
-
Saskatoon woman loses $10,000 after scammers hijack iPad, trick her into withdrawing cash
A Saskatoon senior is out $10,000 after an elaborate financial scam, and she’s warning the public to be alert for this new type of trick.
-
B.C. port workers reject tentative agreement that ended strike
Unionized port workers in British Columbia have rejected a tentative agreement with their employer, throwing the province's ports back into turmoil.
Vancouver
-
B.C. port workers reject tentative agreement that ended strike
Unionized port workers in British Columbia have rejected a tentative agreement with their employer, throwing the province's ports back into turmoil.
-
Vancouver lawyer suspended for facilitating client's multi-million-dollar transfer against bank's wishes
A Vancouver lawyer has been suspended for two months after admitting misconduct involving his trust accounts to the Law Society of B.C.
-
Langley nurse's registration cancelled over 'emotionally intimate relationship' with client
A Langley nurse who "engaged in and maintained an emotionally intimate relationship with a vulnerable client" has had her registration cancelled by her professional college.
Regina
-
Regina police clear city hall encampment, 11 arrests made
Residents of the encampment at Regina’s city hall were forced to leave Friday afternoon as police began clearing the site.
-
'Shoppertainment' trend hits Regina mall with opening of new play structure, arcade
Victoria Square Mall is getting ready to open a new indoor playground and a massive arcade.
-
Man dies in home in Regina, police investigating
The Regina Police Service (RPS) are investigating after a man was found fatally injured at a home.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. port workers reject tentative agreement that ended strike
Unionized port workers in British Columbia have rejected a tentative agreement with their employer, throwing the province's ports back into turmoil.
-
Federal government struggling to get rid of millions of extra COVID-19 rapid tests
The federal government is sitting on a stockpile of 39 million extra rapid tests for COVID-19 and is struggling to get rid of them without chucking them in the trash, an internal Health Canada memo shows.
-
Investigators identify man whose body was discovered in Oak Bay Wednesday
Two days after discovering a body near a beach in Oak Bay, officials are identifying the 33-year-old man.