Reaction to verdict in southern USA brings Maritime reaction

HALIFAX -

There were cheers outside of a Georgia courtroom after three men were convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

The unarmed black man was running through a subdivision in 2020, when the white strangers chased him, trapped him on a quiet street and shot him at close range.

Former Nova Scotia MLA Percy Paris followed the trial closely.

"There are no winners in this," said Paris, who added he is not celebrating because a life was lost. "Ifelt a bit of relief that they were found guilty."

Prior to the verdict, Pastor Rhonda Britton said the overall tone of the trial was upsetting.

"The attorney referring to all these black pastors in the court room," said Britton. “‘Thereare too many black pastors in here.' "

A native of Florida, Britton said going forward her optimism is still cautious when it comes to the justice system in parts of America.

"That people who decided that they would menace and stalk someone who was just jogging, and then end up killing him, were brought to justice is what we expect," said Britton.

Antiviolence activist Quentrel Provo was obviously pleased with the verdict, but with a caveat.

"The real justice would be Ahmaud Arbery was still living today," said Provo. "Being able to go home to his family. And then the thought, how many more cases are going to happen like this?"

Provo said the jury got this verdict right and he is relieved but he fears future verdicts in other cases may still leave him disappointed.