Real life Batgirl shows up to Freddy Beach Fan Fest in Fredericton
Karen Whitfield travelled as Batgirl alongside Adam West and Burt Ward, the original on screen Batman and Robin.
On Saturday, she travelled to Fredericton to greet hundreds of fans.
"I came out after 35 years of hanging up my bat cape,” said Karen Whitfield, the Bronze Age Batgirl.
“In June of 2021 and this is my fifty-fourth Comic Con since June 2021 and I've done three comic stores and a book store,” Whitfield said.
It's the first year for Freddy Beach Fan Fest, a festival that was created to bring opportunities to local maritime artists, vendors, and writers while also bringing joy to fans.
"We wanted to bring something that could get the whole cosplay community and all of the artists together,” said Angela Balasevicius with the Freddy Beach Fan Fest.
“We thought since we love why no start a not for profit to help them reach their goals and boost their careers,” Balasevicius said.
Costumed, caped, and dedicated folks came from near and far to visit the fan fest.
"I love the community,” said Crystal Clarke who is visiting from Toronto.
“The community is definitely what brought me in and held me here for sure, I actually only started cosplaying in 2019,” Clarke said.
"My family and I love we love to dress up and go places,” said Fredericton fan Mya Fernandes.
“Especially like comic-cons, we just have a love for different Marvel things and anime,” Fernandes said.
With more than 100 authors, vendors, and featured guests, there's something the Freddy Beach Fan Fest has something for everyone.
"It's just great to see all the cosplayers,” Whitfield said.
“That's what's been so fun about it because when I was travelling with Adam West and Burt Ward there were no such thing as cosplayers we were the ones who were dressed up,” she said.
“So now I've been dawned from the cosplayers that I'm the OG cosplayer and that's really cool.”
Some booths just do it for the love of the character.
One Doctor Who fan donates all proceeds from his booth.
"IWK, I just found it supports sick kids and everything,” said Paul Connolly, with the Doctor Who Society.
“My niece has been though that before and I know people that have kids that have been through the IWK and I think it's a great cause,” Connolly said.
Freddy Beach Fan Fest is still going on 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Capital Exhibition Center.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
